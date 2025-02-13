Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, February 13
Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Maryland Terrapins versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers is one of two games on Thursday’s college basketball slate that has a ranked team on the court. Looking for ATS picks? See below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 25 Maryland Terrapins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Maryland 76, Nebraska 72
- Projected Favorite: Maryland by 3.4 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland (+0.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Florida Bulls vs. No. 14 Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 82, South Florida 70
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 11.5 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Yuengling Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
