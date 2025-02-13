Teresa Louise Tarver, 60

Published 10:04 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

Teresa Louise Tarver, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend, passed away on Feb. 11, 2025, in Memphis, at the age of 60. Born on Jan. 4, 1965, in Marks, Teresa’s life was filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments that she shared with those around her.

The family invites all who knew Teresa to join them in commemorating her life. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Abundant Light Apostolic Church, located at 7267 Pope-Crowder Road, Pope. She will be laid to rest later that day at Forrest Memorial Park, Batesville.

Teresa had a zest for life that was evident in her various interests. She found joy in listening to music, cooking delicious meals, and enjoying good movies. Whether it was through heartfelt conversations on the phone with friends or engaging with the world on Facebook, she had a genuine love for connecting with those she cared about. Teresa also had a soft spot for animals, which reflected her compassionate nature.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathryn Wilson Carvan and her husband Nate, of Pope; her sisters, Elizabeth Carol Woods of Brandon, and Schelle Marie Goodman of Terry; her brother, William Clay Johnson of Jackson,; and her devoted mother, Kathy Lynn of Brandon. Teresa’s family was her greatest joy, and she treasured the time spent with each of them.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Roy Johnson, and her sister, Tammy Lewis, both of whom she missed dearly throughout her life.

As we remember Teresa Louise Tarver, let us celebrate her kind spirit, her love for her family, and the joy she brought into the lives of all who knew her. Her legacy will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.