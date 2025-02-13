Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 13 Published 5:46 pm Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday’s contest features the Ole Miss Rebels (16-7) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-17) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-62 victory for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 13.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 17.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 134.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Line: Ole Miss -17.5

Ole Miss -17.5 Point total: 134.5

134.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -5000, Arkansas +1400

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 76, Arkansas 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+17.5)

Arkansas (+17.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)

Ole Miss has gone 14-6-0 against the spread, while Arkansas’ ATS record this season is 6-7-0. The Rebels have an 8-12-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Razorbacks have a record of 8-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 145.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games, while Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels’ +495 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.1 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 54.6 per outing (14th in college basketball).

Ole Miss grabs 34.3 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) while conceding 26.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.0 boards per game.

Ole Miss makes 5 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball) while shooting 29.4% from deep (253rd in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 3.9 per game while shooting 30.9%.

The Rebels’ 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 67.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in college basketball.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 7.2 per game, committing 13.1 (47th in college basketball) while its opponents average 20.3.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (posting 69.1 points per game, 112th in college basketball, while giving up 77 per outing, 355th in college basketball) and have a -206 scoring differential.

Arkansas comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 7.7 boards. It collects 31.3 rebounds per game (217th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 39.

Arkansas hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (77th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Arkansas loses the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 15.1 (160th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

