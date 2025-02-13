Published 10:08 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

Larry D. Potts, Sr., 74, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services for Larry will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Cold Springs Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at noon prior to the service.

Larry was born on January 22, 1951 in Batesville, to the late J.D. Potts and Lillie Mae Shields Potts. He dedicated over 30 years of his life to serving as the chief engineer for the Kirby Riverboat Corporation. His commitment to his work was a testament to his exceptional skill and strong work ethic.

Larry was not only known for his professional achievements but also for his love of life and the passions he pursued. An avid fisherman and hunter, he found joy in being outside. His creative spirit shone through in his hobby of building robotic airplanes and flying them. Larry also had a notable talent for playing the guitar, sharing music with those around him.

A true patriot, Larry kept himself informed about world events, often watching the news to stay engaged with current affairs. He truly loved his country and was thrilled about having Trump back in office. Larry also enjoyed watching classic Western films. His beloved dog, Roxy, was a source of comfort and companionship for him.

Larry was a proud member of Courtland Baptist Church, where he was highly active in his Sunday school class, reflecting his deep values of faith and community. Above all, Larry possessed a unique love for his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life.

The family he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Joy Potts of Batesville, and Jackie Potts of Enid; one brother, Kevin Potts of Batesville; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer McClenic (Brandon), Paige Brewer (Brandon), Jessie Mixon, Branden Potts, Dustin Redwine, Amber Potts, Caitlyn Green, Megan Green, and Adam Green; and 10 great grandchildren.