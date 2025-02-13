How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13 Published 7:46 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (16-7) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-17) on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Arkansas 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Razorbacks are the 112th-ranked team in the country (69.1 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (77.0 points conceded per game).

In 2024-25, Arkansas is 217th in the nation in rebounds (31.3 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (39.0).

At 9.7 assists per game, the Razorbacks are 15th-worst in the nation.

In 2024-25, Arkansas is 160th in college basketball in turnovers committed (15.1 per game) and 309th in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Razorbacks are 77th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 184th in 3-point percentage (31.0%).

Defensively, Arkansas is 25th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.7. And it is 21st-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.6%.

The Razorbacks attempt 60.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.6% of the Razorbacks’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.4% are 3-pointers.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Scott 23 12.8 5.0 3.7 1.0 1.0 0.2 Sira Thienou 23 11.9 4.7 2.3 2.9 0.3 1.0 Starr Jacobs 23 11.6 7.0 1.1 1.9 0.3 0.0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 23 11.4 5.3 3.3 1.6 0.9 1.0 Kirsten Deans 23 8.0 2.1 2.4 1.0 0.1 1.4

Arkansas’ Top Players

Razorbacks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Izzy Higginbottom 26 24.3 4.3 3.6 1.2 0.2 1.3 Kiki Smith 22 10.5 2.1 2.2 0.6 0.2 2.1 Carly Keats 24 7.9 1.6 0.7 0.2 0.1 1.6 Vera Ojenuwa 26 7.3 6.8 0.5 0.8 0.7 0.2 Jenna Lawrence 26 6.4 5.4 0.3 0.7 1.2 1.2

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

Arkansas’ Upcoming Schedule

February 13 vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET

February 20 at South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. Missouri at 7:30 PM ET

March 2 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET

