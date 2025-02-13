How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13
Published 7:46 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (16-7) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-17) on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 7:30 PM ET.
If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- Ole Miss ranks 11th-best in the nation by allowing just 26.3 rebounds per game. It ranks 83rd in college basketball by averaging 34.3 rebounds per contest.
- With 9.7 assists per game, the Razorbacks are 15th-worst in college basketball.
- With 20.3 forced turnovers per game, Ole Miss ranks 19th-best in college basketball. It ranks 47th in college basketball by committing 13.1 turnovers per contest.
- Beyond the arc, the Razorbacks are 77th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.3). They are 184th in 3-point percentage at 31.0%.
- Ole Miss is top-25 this season in three-pointers allowed, currently fourth-best in college basketball with 3.9 threes ceded per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 185th with a 30.9% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.
- The Razorbacks take 39.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 60.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.4% of the Razorbacks’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.6% are 2-pointers.
Arkansas 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Razorbacks are the 112th-ranked team in the country (69.1 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (77.0 points conceded per game).
- In 2024-25, Arkansas is 217th in the nation in rebounds (31.3 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (39.0).
- At 9.7 assists per game, the Razorbacks are 15th-worst in the nation.
- In 2024-25, Arkansas is 160th in college basketball in turnovers committed (15.1 per game) and 309th in turnovers forced (13.2).
- The Razorbacks are 77th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 184th in 3-point percentage (31.0%).
- Defensively, Arkansas is 25th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.7. And it is 21st-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.6%.
- The Razorbacks attempt 60.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.6% of the Razorbacks’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.4% are 3-pointers.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Madison Scott
|23
|12.8
|5.0
|3.7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.2
|Sira Thienou
|23
|11.9
|4.7
|2.3
|2.9
|0.3
|1.0
|Starr Jacobs
|23
|11.6
|7.0
|1.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.0
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|23
|11.4
|5.3
|3.3
|1.6
|0.9
|1.0
|Kirsten Deans
|23
|8.0
|2.1
|2.4
|1.0
|0.1
|1.4
Arkansas’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Izzy Higginbottom
|26
|24.3
|4.3
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|1.3
|Kiki Smith
|22
|10.5
|2.1
|2.2
|0.6
|0.2
|2.1
|Carly Keats
|24
|7.9
|1.6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.1
|1.6
|Vera Ojenuwa
|26
|7.3
|6.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.7
|0.2
|Jenna Lawrence
|26
|6.4
|5.4
|0.3
|0.7
|1.2
|1.2
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET
- February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET
- February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET
- February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET
- March 2 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET
Arkansas’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 13 vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET
- February 20 at South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET
- February 23 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET
- February 27 vs. Missouri at 7:30 PM ET
- March 2 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET
