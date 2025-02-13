How to Watch Memphis vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 13
Published 8:41 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
The No. 14 Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the South Florida Bulls (12-12, 5-6 AAC) on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Yuengling Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: ESPN2
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 16-2 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 232nd.
- The Tigers put up 79.4 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 74.3 the Bulls give up.
- When Memphis totals more than 74.3 points, it is 13-2.
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- South Florida is 8-7 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 220th.
- The Bulls average only 3.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (73.2).
- When South Florida allows fewer than 79.4 points, it is 11-6.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is scoring 79.9 points per game this year at home, which is 0.8 more points than it is averaging in road games (79.1).
- Defensively the Tigers have played worse at home this year, surrendering 72.3 points per game, compared to 71.9 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Memphis has fared worse when playing at home this year, sinking 7.7 treys per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 per game and a 39.9% percentage in road games.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison
- South Florida is scoring more points at home (79.7 per game) than away (69.9).
- The Bulls are giving up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, South Florida drains more triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.2), and makes a higher percentage away (34.3%) than at home (30.7%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2025
|@ Rice
|W 86-83
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/5/2025
|Tulsa
|W 83-71
|FedExForum
|2/9/2025
|Temple
|W 90-82
|FedExForum
|2/13/2025
|@ South Florida
Yuengling Center
|Yuengling Center
|2/16/2025
|@ Wichita State
Charles Koch Arena
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/23/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|–
|FedExForum
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 94-72
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|2/6/2025
|Temple
|W 100-91
|Yuengling Center
|2/9/2025
|Wichita State
|L 75-70
|Yuengling Center
|2/13/2025
|Memphis
Yuengling Center
|Yuengling Center
|2/16/2025
|@ UAB
Bartow Arena
|Bartow Arena
|2/19/2025
|@ UTSA
UTSA Convocation Center
|UTSA Convocation Center
