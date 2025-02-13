How to Watch Memphis vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 13 Published 8:41 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

The No. 14 Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the South Florida Bulls (12-12, 5-6 AAC) on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Yuengling Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN2

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Memphis is 16-2 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Tigers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 232nd.

The Tigers put up 79.4 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 74.3 the Bulls give up.

When Memphis totals more than 74.3 points, it is 13-2.

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

South Florida is 8-7 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 220th.

The Bulls average only 3.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (73.2).

When South Florida allows fewer than 79.4 points, it is 11-6.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is scoring 79.9 points per game this year at home, which is 0.8 more points than it is averaging in road games (79.1).

Defensively the Tigers have played worse at home this year, surrendering 72.3 points per game, compared to 71.9 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Memphis has fared worse when playing at home this year, sinking 7.7 treys per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 per game and a 39.9% percentage in road games.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison

South Florida is scoring more points at home (79.7 per game) than away (69.9).

The Bulls are giving up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (77.5).

Beyond the arc, South Florida drains more triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.2), and makes a higher percentage away (34.3%) than at home (30.7%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/2/2025 @ Rice W 86-83 Tudor Fieldhouse 2/5/2025 Tulsa W 83-71 FedExForum 2/9/2025 Temple W 90-82 FedExForum 2/13/2025 @ South Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Yuengling Center 2/16/2025 @ Wichita State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Charles Koch Arena 2/23/2025 Florida Atlantic – FedExForum

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic L 94-72 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 2/6/2025 Temple W 100-91 Yuengling Center 2/9/2025 Wichita State L 75-70 Yuengling Center 2/13/2025 Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Yuengling Center 2/16/2025 @ UAB Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bartow Arena 2/19/2025 @ UTSA Watch this game on ESPN+ UTSA Convocation Center

