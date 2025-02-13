How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13 Published 7:46 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (16-7) travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-17) after winning three road games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network +.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Arkansas 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Rebels are the 41st-ranked team in the nation (76.1 points per game). Defensively, they are 14th-best (54.6 points conceded per game).

Arkansas ranks 217th in the nation with 31.3 boards per game, but it is giving up 39 rebounds per game, which ranks worst in college basketball.

With 17.4 assists per game, the Rebels are 26th in college basketball.

With 15.1 turnovers per game, Arkansas is 160th in college basketball. It forces 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks 309th in college basketball.

The Rebels make 5 3-pointers per game and shoot 29.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 272nd and 252nd, respectively, in college basketball.

When it comes to three-pointers, Arkansas’ defense has been inefficient, as it ranks 25th-worst in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and 21st-worst in three-point percentage allowed (34.6%).

The Rebels take 73% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 82.1% of the Rebels’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 17.9% are 3-pointers.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 41st in the nation offensively (76.1 points scored per game) and 14th-best defensively (54.6 points conceded).

On the boards, Ole Miss is 84th in college basketball in rebounds (34.3 per game). It is 11th-best in rebounds conceded (26.3 per game).

The Rebels are 26th in college basketball in assists (17.4 per game) in 2024-25.

Ole Miss is 47th in the nation in turnovers per game (13.1) and 19th-best in turnovers forced (20.3).

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 272nd in the country in 3-point makes (5 per game) and 252nd in 3-point percentage (29.4%).

Defensively, Ole Miss is fourth-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 3.9. It is 184th in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.9%.

The Rebels attempt 73% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 27% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 82.1% of the Rebels’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 17.9% are 3-pointers.

Arkansas’ Top Players

Razorbacks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Izzy Higginbottom 26 24.3 4.3 3.6 1.2 0.2 1.3 Kiki Smith 22 10.5 2.1 2.2 0.6 0.2 2.1 Carly Keats 24 7.9 1.6 0.7 0.2 0.1 1.6 Vera Ojenuwa 26 7.3 6.8 0.5 0.8 0.7 0.2 Jenna Lawrence 26 6.4 5.4 0.3 0.7 1.2 1.2

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Scott 23 12.8 5 3.7 1 1 0.2 Sira Thienou 23 11.9 4.7 2.3 2.9 0.3 1 Starr Jacobs 23 11.6 7 1.1 1.9 0.3 0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 23 11.4 5.3 3.3 1.6 0.9 1 Kirsten Deans 23 8 2.1 2.4 1 0.1 1.4

Arkansas’ Upcoming Schedule

February 13 vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET

February 20 at South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. Missouri at 7:30 PM ET

March 2 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

