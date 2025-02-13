How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13
Published 7:46 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (16-7) travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-17) after winning three road games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
If you want to know how to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network +.
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Arkansas 2024-25 Stats
- On offense, the Rebels are the 41st-ranked team in the nation (76.1 points per game). Defensively, they are 14th-best (54.6 points conceded per game).
- Arkansas ranks 217th in the nation with 31.3 boards per game, but it is giving up 39 rebounds per game, which ranks worst in college basketball.
- With 17.4 assists per game, the Rebels are 26th in college basketball.
- With 15.1 turnovers per game, Arkansas is 160th in college basketball. It forces 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks 309th in college basketball.
- The Rebels make 5 3-pointers per game and shoot 29.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 272nd and 252nd, respectively, in college basketball.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Arkansas’ defense has been inefficient, as it ranks 25th-worst in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and 21st-worst in three-point percentage allowed (34.6%).
- The Rebels take 73% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 82.1% of the Rebels’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 17.9% are 3-pointers.
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Rebels are 41st in the nation offensively (76.1 points scored per game) and 14th-best defensively (54.6 points conceded).
- On the boards, Ole Miss is 84th in college basketball in rebounds (34.3 per game). It is 11th-best in rebounds conceded (26.3 per game).
- The Rebels are 26th in college basketball in assists (17.4 per game) in 2024-25.
- Ole Miss is 47th in the nation in turnovers per game (13.1) and 19th-best in turnovers forced (20.3).
- In 2024-25, the Rebels are 272nd in the country in 3-point makes (5 per game) and 252nd in 3-point percentage (29.4%).
- Defensively, Ole Miss is fourth-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 3.9. It is 184th in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.9%.
- The Rebels attempt 73% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 27% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 82.1% of the Rebels’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 17.9% are 3-pointers.
Arkansas’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Izzy Higginbottom
|26
|24.3
|4.3
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|1.3
|Kiki Smith
|22
|10.5
|2.1
|2.2
|0.6
|0.2
|2.1
|Carly Keats
|24
|7.9
|1.6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.1
|1.6
|Vera Ojenuwa
|26
|7.3
|6.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.7
|0.2
|Jenna Lawrence
|26
|6.4
|5.4
|0.3
|0.7
|1.2
|1.2
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Madison Scott
|23
|12.8
|5
|3.7
|1
|1
|0.2
|Sira Thienou
|23
|11.9
|4.7
|2.3
|2.9
|0.3
|1
|Starr Jacobs
|23
|11.6
|7
|1.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|23
|11.4
|5.3
|3.3
|1.6
|0.9
|1
|Kirsten Deans
|23
|8
|2.1
|2.4
|1
|0.1
|1.4
Arkansas’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 13 vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET
- February 20 at South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET
- February 23 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET
- February 27 vs. Missouri at 7:30 PM ET
- March 2 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET
- February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET
- February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET
- February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET
- March 2 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET
