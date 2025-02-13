How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

Published 8:43 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

Just a single AAC game is on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the Memphis Tigers playing the South Florida Bulls at Yuengling Center.

Today’s AAC Games

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls

id:

