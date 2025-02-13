Published 10:10 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

Hope Ann Jamison, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 9, 2025, in Batesville. Born on August 14, 1975, in Marks, Hope was known for her caring nature and compassionate spirit, which endeared her to many.

The family will be celebrating her life with a private family ceremony.

Throughout her career, Hope dedicated herself to the well-being of others. Her work as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant was not just a job; it was a reflection of her caring personality. She took great pride in supporting those in need. Hope was particularly devoted to her visits with her disabled group, where her warm presence made a significant impact on the lives of others.

In addition to her commitments, Hope found joy in simple pleasures. She cherished her time spent caring for her beloved cats, who brought her immense happiness. Her genuine love for animals mirrored the kindness she extended to everyone around her.

Hope is survived by her mother, Susan Howe Jamison of Batesville, and her brother, Bo Jamison (Agatha) of New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred “Bubba” Jamison.

Hope Ann Jamison will be remembered not only for her dedication to her work and her love for her family but also for the light she brought into the lives of those she encountered. Her legacy of kindness and care will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew her.