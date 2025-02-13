College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 13 Published 4:47 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

The Memphis Tigers versus the South Florida Bulls is a game to watch on the Thursday AAC college basketball slate that has plenty of compelling matchups. To see all our picks against the spread, scroll down.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis -7.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls

Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 11.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 11.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -7.5

Memphis -7.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 13

February 13 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

