Winter Backpacking Trip
Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Batesville Boy Scout Troop 478 completed a winter backpacking trip at Tishomingo State Park
the weekend of Jan. 31. Taking part in the 10 miles hike were 18 Scouts and four leaders, all
carrying 35 pound packs. The Troop ate only what they carried with them and slept similarly. As
nighttime temperatures dipped close to freezing, the Scouts’ skills in keeping warm were an
integral part of the trip. The adventure was one of a series of training trips the leaders have
planned to prepare for more difficult weekend challenges in the Sipsey (Alabama) Wilderness
and at the Philmont (New Mexico) Scout Ranch. Troop members are (standing, from left)
Assistant Scoutmasters Smith Murphey, Justin Unruh, and Wesley Hawkins, Scouts Ryan
Rodgers, Davis, Smith, Luke Pope, Asst. Scoutmaster Chris Pope, Travis Mockbee, Knox
Logan, Dalton Mills, (sitting) Elijah Pope, Logan Ramage, Myles Unruh, Zade Simmons, Landon
Hawkins, Will Reinemann, Evan Unruh, Warren Burnett, Lucas Wilson, Rhett Thomas, and Clay
Russo. Local nonprofit The Panola Eagle Club assisted facilitating the trip. No injuries and lots
of good memories were reported. (Contributed)