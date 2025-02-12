Winter Backpacking Trip Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Batesville Boy Scout Troop 478 completed a winter backpacking trip at Tishomingo State Park

the weekend of Jan. 31. Taking part in the 10 miles hike were 18 Scouts and four leaders, all

carrying 35 pound packs. The Troop ate only what they carried with them and slept similarly. As

nighttime temperatures dipped close to freezing, the Scouts’ skills in keeping warm were an

integral part of the trip. The adventure was one of a series of training trips the leaders have

planned to prepare for more difficult weekend challenges in the Sipsey (Alabama) Wilderness

and at the Philmont (New Mexico) Scout Ranch. Troop members are (standing, from left)

Assistant Scoutmasters Smith Murphey, Justin Unruh, and Wesley Hawkins, Scouts Ryan

Rodgers, Davis, Smith, Luke Pope, Asst. Scoutmaster Chris Pope, Travis Mockbee, Knox

Logan, Dalton Mills, (sitting) Elijah Pope, Logan Ramage, Myles Unruh, Zade Simmons, Landon

Hawkins, Will Reinemann, Evan Unruh, Warren Burnett, Lucas Wilson, Rhett Thomas, and Clay

Russo. Local nonprofit The Panola Eagle Club assisted facilitating the trip. No injuries and lots

of good memories were reported. (Contributed)