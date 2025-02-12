Take a fresh route for Valentine’s Simple treats fast and tasty Published 3:29 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

By Kara Kimbrough

Valentine’s Day is almost here and we can’t let the day go by without

making a heart-shaped treat of some kind. I know…store shelves are

filled with chocolates of all shapes and flavors, but something you make

with your own loving hands is appreciated more and tastes better.

If dipping candy fillings or strawberries into scalding hot chocolate isn’t

your idea of fun, you can always reach for a can of…wait for

it…crescent rolls. The tasty dough provides a delicious base for a variety

of interesting dishes and desserts.

Forming crescent roll dough into cute hearts and filling the shapes with

sugary cream cheese and strawberry preserves before baking to a crispy

goodness results in the cutest (and tastiest) Valentine’s Day dessert or

treat you’ve ever seen.

Crescent rolls have been revolutionized over time to include handy

sheets of dough instead of the perforated rectangles we’ve always

known and loved. In many cases, I prefer using these sheets instead of

regular pie dough when time is short and I’m going for a puffy crust

versus a flat one.

Valentine’s Day Hearts

1 8-ounce can refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls

1 8-ounce cream cheese, room temperature

½-1 cup strawberry preserves

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Icing:

1/3 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

Splash of vanilla

Roll out a sheet of crescent roll dough (pinch edges together if not

using a sheet) on a floured surface. Roll both long edges up to meet in

the middle. Cut roll into 1-inch slices. Pinch the bottom of each slice

into a point to resemble a heart. Place heart-shaped slice onto a lightly-

greased baking sheet, then gently press down on dough to create a heart

shape inside edges.

Add granulated sugar into softened cream cheese and mix well. Fill

each “heart” with cream cheese, then top with a dollop of preserves.

Bake 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees.

While hearts are baking, combine icing ingredients. After baking and

slightly cooling, drizzle icing over each heart.

Quick and Easy Chicken Pot Pie

32-ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables

3 cups cooked chicken, shredded

1 can (10 3/4 oz) condensed reduced-fat reduced-sodium cream of

chicken soup

1 can (10 3/4 oz) condensed reduced-fat reduced-sodium cream of

mushroom soup

2 8-ounce cans refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls

1 egg yolk

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, mix vegetables, chicken and

soups. Pour into greased or sprayed 13×9-inch glass baking dish. Unroll

dough, separating it into four equal-size rectangles. Press perforations to

seal.

Place dough over chicken mixture and cover well; pinch center edges

to seal. Press outside edges of dough to edges of baking dish,

overlapping edges if needed. Whisk egg yolk and brush over top for a

golden, crispy finish. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until top is golden

brown.

Mini Submarine Sandwiches

1 8-ounce cream cheese, softened

1 cup jarred olive spread, more to taste

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 8-ounce cans refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet

(use 8-count cans of rolls if sheets aren’t available)

2 packages (16-20 slices) of sliced deli meats: sliced ham, salami,

prosciutto, turkey or your favorite variety

8 slices mozzarella cheese

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 13×9-inch (3-quart) glass baking

dish with cooking spray. In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and Italian

seasoning on medium speed until well blended. Stir in olive spread; mix

well.

Unroll one dough sheet on work surface; reshape into 12×8-inch

rectangle. Spread half of the cream cheese mixture onto dough sheet, to

within 1 inch of one of the short ends, leaving room to seal the seams.

Place half of the meat slices over cream cheese, followed by 4 cheese

slices. Starting on the short, topped edge of rectangle, roll up tightly and

pinch seam together.

Repeat for remaining dough sheet.

With serrated knife, carefully cut each roll into 6 slices, about 1 1/4

inches wide, and arrange spiral sides up in baking dish, reshaping into

round shapes, if necessary. Lightly press down on tops of rolls to flatten

slightly.

Bake 32-36 minutes or until golden brown and dough is baked

through. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm.

Recipes adapted from Pillsbury.com.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her

at kkprco@yahoo.com.