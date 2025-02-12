Take a fresh route for Valentine’s Simple treats fast and tasty
Published 3:29 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025
By Kara Kimbrough
Valentine’s Day is almost here and we can’t let the day go by without
making a heart-shaped treat of some kind. I know…store shelves are
filled with chocolates of all shapes and flavors, but something you make
with your own loving hands is appreciated more and tastes better.
If dipping candy fillings or strawberries into scalding hot chocolate isn’t
your idea of fun, you can always reach for a can of…wait for
it…crescent rolls. The tasty dough provides a delicious base for a variety
of interesting dishes and desserts.
Forming crescent roll dough into cute hearts and filling the shapes with
sugary cream cheese and strawberry preserves before baking to a crispy
goodness results in the cutest (and tastiest) Valentine’s Day dessert or
treat you’ve ever seen.
Crescent rolls have been revolutionized over time to include handy
sheets of dough instead of the perforated rectangles we’ve always
known and loved. In many cases, I prefer using these sheets instead of
regular pie dough when time is short and I’m going for a puffy crust
versus a flat one.
Valentine’s Day Hearts
1 8-ounce can refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls
1 8-ounce cream cheese, room temperature
½-1 cup strawberry preserves
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
Icing:
1/3 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
Splash of vanilla
Roll out a sheet of crescent roll dough (pinch edges together if not
using a sheet) on a floured surface. Roll both long edges up to meet in
the middle. Cut roll into 1-inch slices. Pinch the bottom of each slice
into a point to resemble a heart. Place heart-shaped slice onto a lightly-
greased baking sheet, then gently press down on dough to create a heart
shape inside edges.
Add granulated sugar into softened cream cheese and mix well. Fill
each “heart” with cream cheese, then top with a dollop of preserves.
Bake 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees.
While hearts are baking, combine icing ingredients. After baking and
slightly cooling, drizzle icing over each heart.
Quick and Easy Chicken Pot Pie
32-ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables
3 cups cooked chicken, shredded
1 can (10 3/4 oz) condensed reduced-fat reduced-sodium cream of
chicken soup
1 can (10 3/4 oz) condensed reduced-fat reduced-sodium cream of
mushroom soup
2 8-ounce cans refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls
1 egg yolk
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, mix vegetables, chicken and
soups. Pour into greased or sprayed 13×9-inch glass baking dish. Unroll
dough, separating it into four equal-size rectangles. Press perforations to
seal.
Place dough over chicken mixture and cover well; pinch center edges
to seal. Press outside edges of dough to edges of baking dish,
overlapping edges if needed. Whisk egg yolk and brush over top for a
golden, crispy finish. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until top is golden
brown.
Mini Submarine Sandwiches
1 8-ounce cream cheese, softened
1 cup jarred olive spread, more to taste
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 8-ounce cans refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet
(use 8-count cans of rolls if sheets aren’t available)
2 packages (16-20 slices) of sliced deli meats: sliced ham, salami,
prosciutto, turkey or your favorite variety
8 slices mozzarella cheese
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 13×9-inch (3-quart) glass baking
dish with cooking spray. In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and Italian
seasoning on medium speed until well blended. Stir in olive spread; mix
well.
Unroll one dough sheet on work surface; reshape into 12×8-inch
rectangle. Spread half of the cream cheese mixture onto dough sheet, to
within 1 inch of one of the short ends, leaving room to seal the seams.
Place half of the meat slices over cream cheese, followed by 4 cheese
slices. Starting on the short, topped edge of rectangle, roll up tightly and
pinch seam together.
Repeat for remaining dough sheet.
With serrated knife, carefully cut each roll into 6 slices, about 1 1/4
inches wide, and arrange spiral sides up in baking dish, reshaping into
round shapes, if necessary. Lightly press down on tops of rolls to flatten
slightly.
Bake 32-36 minutes or until golden brown and dough is baked
through. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm.
Recipes adapted from Pillsbury.com.
Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her
at kkprco@yahoo.com.