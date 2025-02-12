Property Transfers Published 11:20 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Jan. 27-31, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

George Darrell Chunn to Richard W. Lawrence and Theresa R. Lawrence, A part of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

George Darrell Chunn to Bailey M. Lawrence, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Yerby Brian Weaver to James M. Lee and Frances Ann Samples, A part of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Michael Daniel Westerfield and Jennifer Nicole Alexander to Pasture Investment Properties,

LLC, The Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, Batesville.

Ruthie Skeen f/k/a Ruthie Armstron to Charlie Armstrong, Brenda J. Walsch, Bobby Armstrong,

and Cathy Bishop, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range

8 West.

Emma L. McIntyre and Charlotte L. Banks to K3 Services, LLC, Part of the Southwest Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Urban Oak Management, LLC to Second Chance Realty, LLC, North side of Lot 3, Section 31,

Township 28 North, Range 2 East.

Colmon S. Mitchell, Vera Sue Mirchell Phillips, and Mona Miles Mitchell Harrision to Floyd J.

Autry, Jr., Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, Block “A” of the Maxey Subdivision, and fraction of Block 29,

Batesville.

Sara McCullouch to WT Properties, LLC, Lot 37 of the Concrete Block Subdivision, Batesville.

Ronald L. Hall and Dorie Hall to Ronald Lee Hall and Dorie McDonough Hall Trustees, A

fractional part of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Nancy Jeanne Juleson to Jearl and Barbara Black, Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township

8 South, Range 5 West.

Charles R. Spriggs to Paul Keith McElfresh and Debra Ann McElfresh, A fractional part of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Michael David Jenkins and Jennifer Jenkins to Randy Standard, Lot 1, Green Acres

Subdivision.

Harry L. Perry and Denecia G. Perry to Marcus Christon, A fractional part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Marcus Christon to Harry L. Perry and Denecia G. Perry, A fractional part of the Northwest

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Moses Dean, Obie Dean, Monroe Cropes, Jr., Deborah Cropes, Delphine Cropes, Lisa Cropes,

Melvin Cropes, Diane Cropes, Matthew Montgomery, David Dean, Jr., Eric Dean, Walter

Montgomery, Derek Howard, Delcenia Howard, Hudson Montgomery, and Samuel Deqan, Jr. to

Lillie Gertrude Henson, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27,

Township 7, Range 7 West.

Gwendolyn Hayes to Gwendolyn Hayes and Terrell Cornelius Hayes, A fractional part of Lot 11,

Block 17, Sardis.

Donald Y. Huffman and Bertha D. Huffman to Donald Huffman, Jr., Lot 23 of Crystal Springs

Subdivision.

Jeremy D. Patterson and Sheri K. Stevens to Manatee Land Partners, LLC, Southeast Quarter

of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Leigh McGregor and Samuel Scott, Jr. to M & R Management, LLC, The Southeast Quarter of

the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 7, Range 9.

Arminaur Dodson to Milton K. Dodson, Lot 10 of Block 2, Lot 11 of Block 2, and the West Half of

Block 12, Block 2, all being in Crenshaw.

Property transfers between Feb. 3-7, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Mountain Top Cannabis, LLC to Salt Creek, LP, A part of Block 27, Batesville.

Robert M. Wilson and Angie Wilson to Jessie Glover and Ashton Glover, Lots 9 and 10, Sardis

Lake Estates, Section J.

Logan M. Hollingsworth and Kaitlyn Lea Hollingsworth to Catherine Kellogg and Kody Kellogg,

315 Hickory Lane, Batesville.

Fig 20, LLC to David C. Sheley and Grayson Sheley, Southwest corner of Lot 4, Block 17,

Batesville, Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Shaketta Wilkins Martin and Lamarius Martin to James Michael Smith, Part of Lot 1, Block 15,

Batesville.

Jimmy Barlow and Pamela Barlow to A1 Investments, LLC, Part of the South Half of Lot 8,

Block 22, Batesville.

Keith Griffin to Cassandra Rene McGee, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section

14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Ronald Denley and Suzanne Denley to Joshua Cory Barlow and Jimmy Dee Barlow, A part of

the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, Batesville.

Courtland Baptist Church, Inc. to Walter Hayden Sullivant, A part of Block 9, Courtland.

Samuel McFarling to Stacey Carr, A parcel in Section 34, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Wanda Corcoran to Wanda Corcoran and Kevin Corcoran, 271 Whipoorwill Road, Pope.

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP to MWB Capital, LLC, 5924 Mount Olivet Road, Batesville;

Northeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Peggy McGehee to Austin Jaco, A part of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Ernest Garner, III to Pine Crest Land Company, LLC, A 6.4237-acre tract of land in the

Southwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Carl Johnson to Michael Johnson and Amanda Johnson, A fractional part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Harry Herbers to Michael Herbers, Lots 23-B and 24-A of Section E, Sardis Country Estates,

Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

HNB Enterprises, LLC to HNB Rental, LLC, Lot 6, Panola Hills Subdivision.

Moses Dean, Sr. and Obie Dean to Lillie Gertrude Henson, A Lot in the Southwest Quarter of

the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 7, Range 7 West.

Heather Schroeder to Heather Schroeder and Clifford McNamer, Part of the West Half of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

William D. Yount, Jr. and Paige Yount to Malcom Ray Reed and Rachelle Jonette Ross,

Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Tammy R. Adair and Franklin L. Millington to Neil Scott Millington and Jennifer Styers Millington,

4.02 acres located in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7

South, Range 6 West.

Judy Lawrence, Nancy Myers, Dan Cooper, and Don Cooper to Judy Lawrence, Nancy Myers,

Dan Cooper, and Don Cooper, Lot 9, Crystal Springs Subdivision.

Judy Lawrence, Nancy Myers, Dan Cooper, and Don Cooper to Matthew Wayne Hicks, Lot 9 of

Crystal Springs Subdivision.

JCH Holdings, LLC to Timothy R. Angle, Lot 14, Block 8, Como.

Katie Birge to Walter MIchael Birge, East Half of Section 26, Township 6, Range 6 West.

Ester Mae Wilbourn to Terry Lashun Wilbourn, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.