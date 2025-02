Persimmon Hill special services Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Persimmon Hill M.B. Church has planned a three-night Enlightenment Week for March 10-12 at

7 p.m. nightly.

The guest instructor will be Rev. Robert Reed. All are cordially invited.

Church pastor is Rev. Andrew Fluker. Secretary is Sister Gwen Herron.