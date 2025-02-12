​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 11:30 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

Feb. 3

Sheala Bernice Whitten, 102 Holly Cove, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Frederick Lee Brown, 105 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Barbara Gail Hollingsworth, no address listed, held for DeSoto County authorities.

Feb. 4

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with violation of the Public Safety ordinance.

Sarah Grace James, 38 Bayou Rd., Indianola, charged with disorderly conduct.

Shaquana Lashea Holmes, 203 Leonard St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Michael Gibb Thomas, 33214 Hwy. 489, Coila, charged with careless driving and DUI.

Tangarika Ciera Robinson, 201C Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Gwendolyn Elaine Terry-Cook, 4991 Jeff Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI, possession of paraphernalia, and

speeding.

Danny Lee Ferrell, 101 Asa Rd., Courtland, charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

Tommy Lee Wright, 139A Todd Rd., Batesville, charged with felon in possession of a weapon and shooting into a

dwelling.

Jeree Ynetta Oliver, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Christopher Deshun Strong, 368 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, held for investigation.

William Lacy Windham, no address listed, charged with violation of the Public Safety ordinance, public drunkenness,

and disorderly conduct.

Feb. 5

Brandon Crosby, 564 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Shalandya Keasha Ards, 204 Claude St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Feb. 6

Jessie Lynn Mixon, 1812 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

LaQuisha Latrice Bishop, 45 Shannon Rd., Sardis, charged with felony false pretense.

Dustin Sloan Boling, 4995 Hwy. 3, Sarah, charged with contempt of court.

Keunte Daymon Turner, 6462A Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession

of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance, and firearm

enhancement penalty.

Timothy Paton Camp, 285 Hartzell Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jesus Alberto Pena, 113 Cottage Trail Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Ashley Pascal Carpenter, 125 CR 258, Tillatobia, arrested on a bench warrant.

Gerald Allen Love, Jr., 255 CR 105, Oxford, charged with embezzlement.

Caleb Michael Wood, 1016 Maplewood Dr., Harvey, LA, charged with DUI.

Kyle Matthew Jackson, 1671 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct, disturbance of the peace, and

simple assault to create fear.

Wesley Randaris Troyvaris Conner, 125 Jones Ext., Batesville, charged with murder.

Preston Lee Goodwin, no address listed, charged with conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

Jessie Stitts, 4065 Parks Rd., Como, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Antenian Reed, 103 Brooksy Cove, Batesville, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Jack Dorton Housewright, 2261 Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI (second).

Aaliyah Tijon Harris, 804 Red Hill Circle, Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Dekeidrick Alexander Mister, 804 Red Hill Circle, Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Kenneth Bonner, 298 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with DUI, and failure to produce a drivers license on request.

Zykeman Lashay Caldwell, 111 Everette St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply and public

drunkenness.

Jakeven Keyounce Green, 303 Gillespie St., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Tmareya Jvon Russell, 13323 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Teddy Dean Austin, Jr., 2132 Hentz Rd., Courtland, charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance,

expired tag, and disorderly conduct.