NBA Best Bets: Clippers vs. Grizzlies Picks for February 12 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-17) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (29-23) after winning three straight road games. The Clippers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Wednesday’s game, before you place a wager on this contest?

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV: KTLA and FDSSE

KTLA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4.5)

Los Angeles’ record against the spread is 31-21-0.

Memphis has beaten the spread 35 times in 53 games.

The Clippers are 12-8 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

As 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Grizzlies are 6-2 against the spread.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





The Clippers and their opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in seven of 52 games this season.

Grizzlies games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 25 of 53 outings.

Los Angeles’ contests this year have an average total of 219.7, 17.8 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Memphis’ average game total this season has been 234.9, 2.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Clippers score the 25th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Grizzlies’ offense racks up the second-most.

This game features the NBA’s 20th-ranked (Grizzlies) and second-ranked (Clippers) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (+155)

The Clippers have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 20, or 74.1%, of those games.

The Grizzlies have been victorious in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 15-5, a 75% win rate, when it’s favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This season, Memphis has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Clippers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: