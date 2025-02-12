NBA Best Bets: Clippers vs. Grizzlies Picks for February 12

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-17) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (29-23) after winning three straight road games. The Clippers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Why don't you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Wednesday's game, before you place a wager on this contest?

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV: KTLA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4.5)

  • Los Angeles’ record against the spread is 31-21-0.
  • Memphis has beaten the spread 35 times in 53 games.
  • The Clippers are 12-8 as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • As 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Grizzlies are 6-2 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)

  • The Clippers and their opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in seven of 52 games this season.
  • Grizzlies games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 25 of 53 outings.
  • Los Angeles’ contests this year have an average total of 219.7, 17.8 fewer points than this game’s over/under.
  • Memphis’ average game total this season has been 234.9, 2.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.
  • The Clippers score the 25th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Grizzlies’ offense racks up the second-most.
  • This game features the NBA’s 20th-ranked (Grizzlies) and second-ranked (Clippers) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (+155)

  • The Clippers have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 20, or 74.1%, of those games.
  • The Grizzlies have been victorious in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 15-5, a 75% win rate, when it’s favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • This season, Memphis has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Clippers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

