Men’s conference Feb. 22 Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Sardis Lake Baptist Church’s Men of Faith will host a men’s conference on Saturday, Feb. 22,

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The conference theme is “Back on Track”. Speakers will be Josh Adams and Josh Tutor.

There is no charge for the conference. Lunch and other activities are included.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Brian Locke (934-9511) or Perry Tutor (934-8328).