Memphis vs. South Florida Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 13 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Thursday’s game between the No. 14 Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) and the South Florida Bulls (12-12, 5-6 AAC) at Yuengling Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-70 and heavily favors Memphis to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 13.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against South Florida. The total has been set at 151.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center Line: Memphis -7.5

Memphis -7.5 Point total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -285, South Florida +235

Memphis vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 82, South Florida 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. South Florida

Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)

Memphis (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (151.5)

Memphis has an 11-13-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to South Florida, who is 7-16-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 13-11-0 and the Bulls are 9-14-0. The teams average 155.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup’s total. In the last 10 games, Memphis is 2-8 against the spread and 9-1 overall while South Florida has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 79.4 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per outing (228th in college basketball). They have a +150 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Memphis records 31.9 rebounds per game (199th in college basketball) while allowing 30.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Memphis knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (144th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.2. It shoots 40.3% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Tigers’ 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 110th in college basketball, and the 90.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 131st in college basketball.

Memphis has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball action) while forcing 13.4 (47th in college basketball).

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and giving up 74.3 per contest, 257th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.

South Florida ranks 233rd in college basketball at 31.3 rebounds per game. That’s 1.8 fewer than the 33.1 its opponents average.

South Florida connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

South Florida has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (133rd in college basketball).

