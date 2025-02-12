Memphis vs. Rice Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, February 26 Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday’s AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) versus the Rice Owls (12-13, 3-9 AAC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Rice Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. Rice 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat Rice 79.4 Points For 70.5 73.2 Points Against 69.3 48.3% Field Goal % 42.3% 42.3% Opponent Field Goal % 41.4% 40.3% Three Point % 33.6% 33.3% Opponent Three Point % 32.1%

Memphis’ Top Players

The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He racks up 21.6 points per game and dishes out 3.7 assists.

Memphis’ rebounding leader is Dain Dainja, who pulls down 6.6 per game.

Tyrese Hunter is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, knocking down 2.5 per game.

Haggerty leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Moussa Cisse collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Memphis.

Rice’s Top Players

The Owls go-to guy, Trae Broadnax, leads the team in both scoring (12.9 points per game) and assists (4.5 assists per game).

Caden Powell’s 7.0 rebounds per game paces Rice’s rebounding effort. He also adds 9.6 points per game.

Alem Huseinovic leads the Owls in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.1 made threes per game.

Rice’s Huseinovic has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 0.9 per game and Powell is first in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Memphis Schedule

Rice Schedule

