Memphis vs. Rice Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, February 26
Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Wednesday’s AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) versus the Rice Owls (12-13, 3-9 AAC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. Rice Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis vs. Rice 2024-25 Stats
|Memphis
|Stat
|Rice
|79.4
|Points For
|70.5
|73.2
|Points Against
|69.3
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|42.3%
|42.3%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.4%
|40.3%
|Three Point %
|33.6%
|33.3%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.1%
Memphis’ Top Players
- The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He racks up 21.6 points per game and dishes out 3.7 assists.
- Memphis’ rebounding leader is Dain Dainja, who pulls down 6.6 per game.
- Tyrese Hunter is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, knocking down 2.5 per game.
- Haggerty leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Moussa Cisse collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Memphis.
Rice’s Top Players
- The Owls go-to guy, Trae Broadnax, leads the team in both scoring (12.9 points per game) and assists (4.5 assists per game).
- Caden Powell’s 7.0 rebounds per game paces Rice’s rebounding effort. He also adds 9.6 points per game.
- Alem Huseinovic leads the Owls in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.1 made threes per game.
- Rice’s Huseinovic has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 0.9 per game and Powell is first in blocks with 1.1 per game.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2025
|@ South Florida
|–
Yuengling Center
|2/16/2025
|@ Wichita State
|–
Charles Koch Arena
|2/23/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|–
FedExForum
|2/26/2025
|Rice
|Watch this game on ESPN+
FedExForum
|3/2/2025
|@ UAB
|–
Bartow Arena
|3/4/2025
|@ UTSA
|–
UTSA Convocation Center
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2025
|@ Tulane
|–
Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/19/2025
|UAB
|–
Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/22/2025
|Tulsa
|–
Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/26/2025
|@ Memphis
|Watch this game on ESPN+
FedExForum
|3/2/2025
|@ UTSA
|–
UTSA Convocation Center
|3/6/2025
|Wichita State
|–
Tudor Fieldhouse
