Letter to the Editor Jail conditions need to be investigated Published 11:45 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Dear Editor,

This letter is to inform our city council, residents, state officials and most important tax

payers of Panola County, Batesville, MS.

Inmates at the Panola County Jail are living in unfair conditions. Mold is everywhere,

toilets don’t flush, only one shower is working, sewage back-up is coming up out the

floors, the skylight is covered up, the seal is falling apart, the cracks that have been

sealed; all that has come loose.

Trustees are threatening inmates, telling them they are going to put something in their

food, one inmate passed out, another inmate shoulder popped out of place.

The speaker/intercom doesn’t work, inmates have to bang on the window to get guards

attention. Guards are also threatening inmates telling them what they will do to them.

Inmates don’t receive socks or underwear when booked in. Inmates have asked over

and over for medical treatment and don’t receive it. Something needs to be done about

this. We need help. Please help!

Come look for yourself, investigate the facility. If the video and audio work on the

cameras inside the jail you will see a male officer calling inmates racial slurs, and a

female officer sticking her middle finger up at them then walking off and not seeing why

someone needs help.

They bang on the windows because the intercom/speaker DO NOT WORK!

Thank you,

Ilean Thomas

Batesville