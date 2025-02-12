How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

There are 14 games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team. That includes the UCLA Bruins versus the USC Trojans.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Miami Hurricanes at No. 14 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

No. 10 Duke Blue Devils at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisville Cardinals at No. 22 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston College Eagles at No. 21 California Golden Bears

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at No. 7 USC Trojans

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: