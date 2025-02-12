How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13
Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025
There are 14 games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team. That includes the UCLA Bruins versus the USC Trojans.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Miami Hurricanes at No. 14 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
No. 10 Duke Blue Devils at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Louisville Cardinals at No. 22 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Auburn Tigers at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Florida Gators at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Texas Longhorns at No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston College Eagles at No. 21 California Golden Bears
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 1 UCLA Bruins at No. 7 USC Trojans
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
