How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

Published 11:44 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 13

Two games on the Thursday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the South Florida Bulls.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 25 Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 13

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 13

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 13

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 13

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow