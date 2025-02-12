How to Watch the NBA Today, February 13 Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder against the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of five strong options on today’s NBA slate.

Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – February 13

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN

NBCS-BA and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSUN, and WFAA

KFAA, FDSSUN, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC

KJZZ and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

