How to Watch the Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12 Published 3:55 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-17) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (29-23) on February 12, 2025 at Intuit Dome.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KTLA, FDSSE

KTLA, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 25-9 overall.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Clippers put up 110.5 points per game, five fewer points than the 115.5 the Grizzlies give up.

Los Angeles has a 15-2 record when scoring more than 115.5 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies’ 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Clippers have given up to their opponents (45.5%).

Memphis is 30-9 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 21st.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 123.5 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 107.8 the Clippers allow.

When it scores more than 107.8 points, Memphis is 35-13.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers are posting 112.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.5 more points than they’re averaging away from home (108.6).

At home, Los Angeles is surrendering 4.8 fewer points per game (105.5) than when playing on the road (110.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Clippers have fared better when playing at home this season, making 12.6 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Grizzlies are averaging fewer points at home (123.4 per game) than away (123.5). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (112.1) than away (119.1).

At home, Memphis concedes 112.1 points per game. Away, it allows 119.1.

This year the Grizzlies are picking up more assists at home (30 per game) than on the road (28.4).

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Ben Simmons Out Reconditioning Bogdan Bogdanovic Day-To-Day Personal Drew Eubanks Out Ankle

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Johnny Davis Day-To-Day Not Injury Related Marvin Bagley III Day-To-Day Knee

id: