How to Watch the Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published 3:55 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (36-17) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (29-23) on February 12, 2025 at Intuit Dome.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KTLA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 25-9 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.
- The Clippers put up 110.5 points per game, five fewer points than the 115.5 the Grizzlies give up.
- Los Angeles has a 15-2 record when scoring more than 115.5 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies’ 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Clippers have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
- Memphis is 30-9 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 21st.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 123.5 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 107.8 the Clippers allow.
- When it scores more than 107.8 points, Memphis is 35-13.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers are posting 112.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.5 more points than they’re averaging away from home (108.6).
- At home, Los Angeles is surrendering 4.8 fewer points per game (105.5) than when playing on the road (110.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Clippers have fared better when playing at home this season, making 12.6 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Grizzlies are averaging fewer points at home (123.4 per game) than away (123.5). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (112.1) than away (119.1).
- At home, Memphis concedes 112.1 points per game. Away, it allows 119.1.
- This year the Grizzlies are picking up more assists at home (30 per game) than on the road (28.4).
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Reconditioning
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Day-To-Day
|Personal
|Drew Eubanks
|Out
|Ankle
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Johnny Davis
|Day-To-Day
|Not Injury Related
|Marvin Bagley III
|Day-To-Day
|Knee