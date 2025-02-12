How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 13

SEC teams will take the court in five games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Texas Longhorns playing the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 13

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 13

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 13

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 13

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow