How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream – February 12

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-13, 0-10 SEC) will be looking to snap a 10-game losing streak when hosting the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Ole Miss is 11-3 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 199th.

The Rebels record 8.6 more points per game (78.3) than the Gamecocks give up (69.7).

Ole Miss is 15-5 when scoring more than 69.7 points.

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

South Carolina is 9-6 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Rebels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks rank 213th.

The Gamecocks put up only 1.4 more points per game (69.9) than the Rebels give up to opponents (68.5).

When South Carolina allows fewer than 78.3 points, it is 9-8.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Ole Miss is averaging 2.1 more points per game (78.0) than it is when playing on the road (75.9).

The Rebels give up 65.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 73.9 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Ole Miss has played better when playing at home this season, draining 8.8 treys per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina averages 73.9 points per game. On the road, it scores 62.3.

At home the Gamecocks are allowing 67.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they are on the road (74.6).

At home, South Carolina drains 7.2 3-pointers per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.7%) than away (30.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/1/2025 Auburn L 92-82 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/4/2025 Kentucky W 98-84 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/8/2025 @ LSU W 72-70 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/12/2025 @ South Carolina Colonial Life Arena 2/15/2025 Mississippi State – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/22/2025 @ Vanderbilt – Memorial Gymnasium

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/28/2025 @ Georgia L 71-60 Stegeman Coliseum 2/1/2025 Texas A&M L 76-72 Colonial Life Arena 2/8/2025 @ Kentucky L 80-57 Rupp Arena 2/12/2025 Ole Miss Colonial Life Arena 2/15/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 2/18/2025 @ LSU – Pete Maravich Assembly Center

