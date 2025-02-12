How to Watch North Texas vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 12
Published 7:45 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The North Texas Eagles (17-7) look to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (6-16) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
Email newsletter signup
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
North Texas 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 98th in the country offensively (69.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (76.7 points allowed).
- So far this year, North Texas is averaging 34.8 boards per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and ceding 31.8 rebounds per contest (194th-ranked).
- The Tigers are 242nd in the nation in assists (12 per game) in 2024-25.
- With 15.1 turnovers per game, North Texas ranks 158th in the nation. It forces 16.4 turnovers per contest, which ranks 133rd in college basketball.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 124th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 32nd in 3-point percentage (35.6%).
- North Texas is allowing 5.5 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 27.7% three-point percentage (42nd-ranked).
- The Tigers attempt 29.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 70.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of the Tigers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.4% are 2-pointers.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers are 98th in the country in points scored (69.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (76.7).
- In 2024-25, Memphis is 159th in the country in rebounds (32.5 per game) and seventh-worst in rebounds conceded (37.8).
- With 12 assists per game, the Tigers are 242nd in the nation.
- Memphis is 204th in the country in turnovers per game (15.9) and 180th in turnovers forced (15.5).
- At 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc, the Tigers are 124th and 32nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.
- Defensively, Memphis is 139th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.7. It is 95th in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.1%.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 70.4% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.4% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.6% have been 3-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
North Texas’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tommisha Lampkin
|23
|15.9
|9.4
|1.3
|1
|0.9
|0
|Desiree Wooten
|24
|11.4
|3.9
|2.6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.8
|Ereauna Hardaway
|24
|10.6
|3.8
|3
|1.2
|0
|0.9
|Kyla Deck
|20
|9.8
|3.1
|1.9
|1.6
|0.2
|1
|Jaaucklyn Moore
|24
|9.3
|2.8
|1.3
|0.9
|0.5
|1.4
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|22
|17.2
|3
|0.9
|0.7
|0.5
|2.4
|DeeDee Hagemann
|13
|12.4
|1.9
|5.9
|1.7
|0.1
|1.3
|Alasia Smith
|22
|12
|9.2
|1.9
|2.6
|1.1
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|Tanyuel
|22
|9.7
|4
|2.6
|1.3
|0.1
|0.9
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
North Texas’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 12 vs. Memphis at 7:30 PM ET
- February 15 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- February 22 at East Carolina at 2:00 PM ET
- February 26 vs. Charlotte at 7:30 PM ET
- March 1 vs. UAB at 3:00 PM ET
- March 4 at Rice at 8:00 PM ET
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 12 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET
- February 15 at UTSA at 3:00 PM ET
- February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET
- February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET
- March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!
id: