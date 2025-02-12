How to Watch North Texas vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 12 Published 7:45 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The North Texas Eagles (17-7) look to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (6-16) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.

North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

North Texas 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 98th in the country offensively (69.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (76.7 points allowed).

So far this year, North Texas is averaging 34.8 boards per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and ceding 31.8 rebounds per contest (194th-ranked).

The Tigers are 242nd in the nation in assists (12 per game) in 2024-25.

With 15.1 turnovers per game, North Texas ranks 158th in the nation. It forces 16.4 turnovers per contest, which ranks 133rd in college basketball.

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 124th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 32nd in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

North Texas is allowing 5.5 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 27.7% three-point percentage (42nd-ranked).

The Tigers attempt 29.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 70.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of the Tigers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.4% are 2-pointers.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers are 98th in the country in points scored (69.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (76.7).

In 2024-25, Memphis is 159th in the country in rebounds (32.5 per game) and seventh-worst in rebounds conceded (37.8).

With 12 assists per game, the Tigers are 242nd in the nation.

Memphis is 204th in the country in turnovers per game (15.9) and 180th in turnovers forced (15.5).

At 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc, the Tigers are 124th and 32nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Memphis is 139th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.7. It is 95th in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.1%.

In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 70.4% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.4% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.6% have been 3-pointers.

North Texas’ Top Players

Eagles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tommisha Lampkin 23 15.9 9.4 1.3 1 0.9 0 Desiree Wooten 24 11.4 3.9 2.6 1.7 0.3 0.8 Ereauna Hardaway 24 10.6 3.8 3 1.2 0 0.9 Kyla Deck 20 9.8 3.1 1.9 1.6 0.2 1 Jaaucklyn Moore 24 9.3 2.8 1.3 0.9 0.5 1.4

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 22 17.2 3 0.9 0.7 0.5 2.4 DeeDee Hagemann 13 12.4 1.9 5.9 1.7 0.1 1.3 Alasia Smith 22 12 9.2 1.9 2.6 1.1 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 22 9.7 4 2.6 1.3 0.1 0.9

North Texas’ Upcoming Schedule

February 12 vs. Memphis at 7:30 PM ET

February 15 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

February 22 at East Carolina at 2:00 PM ET

February 26 vs. Charlotte at 7:30 PM ET

March 1 vs. UAB at 3:00 PM ET

March 4 at Rice at 8:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

February 12 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET

February 15 at UTSA at 3:00 PM ET

February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET

February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET

March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

