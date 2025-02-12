Grizzlies vs. Suns Tickets Available – Tuesday, Feb. 25 Published 4:32 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (26-27), on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (36-17). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and AZFamily.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and AZFamily

FDSSE and AZFamily Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Suns 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Suns 123.5 Points Avg. 113.2 115.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.9 48.5% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.3% Three Point % 37.5%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 23.2 points per game for the Grizzlies while tacking on six rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Ja Morant is responsible for 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

Jackson is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, hitting two per game.

Jackson records 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Suns’ Top Players

Devin Booker’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 26.2 points per game and 6.7 assists per game to go with 4 rebounds per contest.

This season, Mason Plumlee has a statline that includes 3.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Booker hits 2.6 treys per game.

The Suns’ defensive efforts get a lift from Booker’s one steal and Kevin Durant’s 1.4 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/11 Suns W 119-112 Away -4.5 2/12 Clippers – Away – 2/20 Pacers – Away – 2/21 Magic – Away – 2/23 Cavaliers – Away – 2/25 Suns – Home – 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home – 3/3 Hawks – Home – 3/5 Thunder – Home – 3/7 Mavericks – Away –

Go see the Grizzlies or Suns in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Suns Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/11 Grizzlies L 119-112 Home +4.5 2/12 Rockets – Away – 2/20 Spurs – Away – 2/22 Bulls – Away – 2/23 Raptors – Away – 2/25 Grizzlies – Away – 2/27 Pelicans – Home – 2/28 Pelicans – Home – 3/2 Timberwolves – Home – 3/4 Clippers – Home – 3/7 Nuggets – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: