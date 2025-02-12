Grizzlies vs. Suns Tickets Available – Tuesday, Feb. 25

Published 4:32 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Phoenix Suns (26-27), on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (36-17). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and AZFamily.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and AZFamily
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Suns 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Suns
123.5 Points Avg. 113.2
115.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.9
48.5% Field Goal % 47.3%
37.3% Three Point % 37.5%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 23.2 points per game for the Grizzlies while tacking on six rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Ja Morant is responsible for 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
  • Jackson is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, hitting two per game.
  • Jackson records 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Suns’ Top Players

  • Devin Booker’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 26.2 points per game and 6.7 assists per game to go with 4 rebounds per contest.
  • This season, Mason Plumlee has a statline that includes 3.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Booker hits 2.6 treys per game.
  • The Suns’ defensive efforts get a lift from Booker’s one steal and Kevin Durant’s 1.4 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/11 Suns W 119-112 Away -4.5
2/12 Clippers Away
2/20 Pacers Away
2/21 Magic Away
2/23 Cavaliers Away
2/25 Suns Home
2/28 Knicks Home
3/1 Spurs Home
3/3 Hawks Home
3/5 Thunder Home
3/7 Mavericks Away

Suns Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/11 Grizzlies L 119-112 Home +4.5
2/12 Rockets Away
2/20 Spurs Away
2/22 Bulls Away
2/23 Raptors Away
2/25 Grizzlies Away
2/27 Pelicans Home
2/28 Pelicans Home
3/2 Timberwolves Home
3/4 Clippers Home
3/7 Nuggets Away

