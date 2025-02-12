Grizzlies vs. Suns Tickets Available – Tuesday, Feb. 25
Published 4:32 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The Phoenix Suns (26-27), on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (36-17). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and AZFamily.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and AZFamily
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Suns 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Suns
|123.5
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|115.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.9
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|37.5%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 23.2 points per game for the Grizzlies while tacking on six rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Ja Morant is responsible for 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
- Jackson is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, hitting two per game.
- Jackson records 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Suns’ Top Players
- Devin Booker’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 26.2 points per game and 6.7 assists per game to go with 4 rebounds per contest.
- This season, Mason Plumlee has a statline that includes 3.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Booker hits 2.6 treys per game.
- The Suns’ defensive efforts get a lift from Booker’s one steal and Kevin Durant’s 1.4 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/11
|Suns
|W 119-112
|Away
|-4.5
|2/12
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/25
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
Suns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/11
|Grizzlies
|L 119-112
|Home
|+4.5
|2/12
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|2/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|2/25
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|2/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|3/2
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|3/4
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
