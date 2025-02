Food for Body & Soul Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Sardis District Missionary Baptist Association Sunday School and N.B.C. Congress of North MS

will hold Food for Body & Soul on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sardis Ed

building.

The food is free and the public is invited.

Dr. Rev. Zannie Leland Jr., is moderator, and Rev. Louis Wilson, Sr., is Congress president.