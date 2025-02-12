College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 12 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Wednesday college basketball schedule in the SEC has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Oklahoma Sooners playing the Missouri Tigers, and we have predictions against the spread available for you below.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Ole Miss -5.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks

Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -5.5

Ole Miss -5.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LSU +10.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 7.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 7.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -10.5

Arkansas -10.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +8.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 6.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 6.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -8.5

Missouri -8.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

