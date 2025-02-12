College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 12

Published 12:47 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 12

The AAC college basketball slate on Wednesday, which includes the UTSA Roadrunners versus the Wichita State Shockers, is sure to please — continue reading for predictions against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Temple -7.5 vs. Tulsa

  • Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Temple Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 10.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Temple -7.5
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Wichita State -5.5 vs. UTSA

  • Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Wichita State Shockers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Wichita State -5.5
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

