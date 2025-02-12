Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 12 Published 7:16 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-17) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (29-23) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: KTLA and FDSSE

Inglewood, California Venue: Intuit Dome

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 115 – Clippers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Clippers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4.5)

Grizzlies (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-1.6)

Grizzlies (-1.6) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.6

The Grizzlies have a 35-18-0 ATS record this season compared to the 31-21-0 mark of the Clippers.

Los Angeles (12-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (60%) than Memphis (6-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (75%).

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the point total 64.2% of the time this season (34 out of 53). That’s more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (22 out of 52).

The Clippers have a .741 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-7) this season while the Grizzlies have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-10).

Clippers Performance Insights

The Clippers are averaging 110.5 points per game this season (22nd-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really played well on defense, allowing just 107.8 points per contest (third-best).

Los Angeles ranks fourth-best in the NBA by allowing just 42.3 rebounds per game. It ranks 16th in the league by pulling down 44.2 rebounds per contest.

So far this year, the Clippers rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 24.6 per game.

Los Angeles is averaging 14.9 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.6 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Clippers rank 24th in the NBA with 12.2 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 14th with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the best squad in the NBA in points scored (123.5 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (115.5).

On the glass, Memphis is best in the NBA in rebounds (48 per game). It is 11th in rebounds conceded (43.1 per game).

The Grizzlies are second-best in the league in assists (29.2 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Memphis is second-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.8 per game) but fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.3).

The Grizzlies make 14 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and seventh, respectively, in the league.

