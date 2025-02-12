Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, February 12
Published 12:20 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The matchups on the Wednesday college basketball schedule for which we have suggested picks against the spread include the Arizona State Sun Devils taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Arizona State +15.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 11 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-15.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Holy Cross +3.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Holy Cross by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colgate (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida State +7.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Ole Miss -4.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Ole Miss by 8.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-4.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Iowa +6.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Rutgers by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rutgers (-6.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: LSU +10.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Arkansas by 7.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: George Washington +9.5 vs. VCU
- Matchup: VCU Rams at George Washington Revolutionaries
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: VCU by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-9.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Temple -7.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Temple Owls
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Temple by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Temple (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stanford +1.5 vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Stanford by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia Tech (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure +2.5 vs. Rhode Island
- Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Rhode Island by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rhode Island (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.