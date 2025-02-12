Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:13 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Feb. 4

King St., dog attack, BPD is one the scene.

Gordon Dr., 35 year old male has altered mental status, Lifeguard has been toned.

Normandy Ave., 31 year old male advises his body is locking up.

Normandy Ave., 31 year old male experiencing chest pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hemlock Rd., 54 year old female has difficulty breathing.

Feb. 5

Oakleigh Dr., 81 year old female has altered mental status.

Claude St., fire alarm.

Hwy. 51N, Tiger Storage, female having difficulty breathing.

Booker T St., 54 year old male with leg pain.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, fire alarm.

Tubbs Rd., caller reports a strong smell of gas.

Feb. 6

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, fire alarm.

I-55, North Batesville off ramp, vehicle on fire.

Old Lake Cove, 71 year old subject unresponsive.

Hwy. 6E, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, fire alarm.

College St., infant having a seizure.

Hickory Lane, 80 year old male has fallen.

Church St., 74 year old female has fallen.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, 70 year old male is having a seizure.

Feb. 7

Public Square, Pizza Hut, subject having difficulty breathing.

Tiger Dr., South Panola Middle School, student having difficulty breathing.

Church St., 71 year old female is dehydrated, Lifeguard has been toned.

Pollard St., life assist only.

Bates St., 80 year old patient with altered mental status, BPD on the scene.

MLK Dr., infant reported choking.

Feb. 8

Hwy. 6 & Chapeltown Rd., vehicle accident with rollover reported, unknown injuries, unknown if

there is entrapment.

Feb. 9

Pearson St., 32 year old female with high blood pressure and diabetes, Lifeguard has been

toned.

Kyle St., subject has fallen.

Pettit St., The Grace Place, fire alarm.

Bethlehem Rd., 2 year old is having a seizure.

Seven Rd., county requesting assistance with vehicle accident, extraction tools needed.

Feb. 10

Compress Rd., 72 year old female with difficulty breathing.

College Rd., Batesville Intermediate School, 27 year old female having a seizure.

Hwy. 6W, grass fire near the solar panels.

Harmon Circle, possible gas leak.