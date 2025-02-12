Auburn vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, February 26
Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC) meet the Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN Networks.
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
Auburn vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
|Auburn
|Stat
|Ole Miss
|84.8
|Points For
|78.3
|67.7
|Points Against
|68.5
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|44.7%
|40.0%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.6%
|37.2%
|Three Point %
|34.9%
|30.4%
|Opponent Three Point %
|31.5%
Auburn’s Top Players
- The Tigers points, rebounds and assists leader is Johni Broome. He averages 18.1 points per game and adds 10.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- The Tigers are led by Miles Kelly from beyond the arc. He makes 2.2 shots from deep per game.
- Auburn’s blocks leader is Broome, who records 2.7 per game. Chad Baker-Mazara leads the team averaging 1.3 steals an outing.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- The Rebels leader in scoring is Sean Pedulla with 15.0 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game.
- Malik Dia (5.7 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (3.9 assists per game) are the Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists.
- Pedulla makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, averaging 2.4 treys per game.
- Nobody on Ole Miss grabs more steals than Pedulla (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Dre Davis (1.1 per game).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2025
|@ Alabama
|–
Coleman Coliseum
|2/19/2025
|Arkansas
|–
Neville Arena
|2/22/2025
|Georgia
|–
Neville Arena
|2/26/2025
|Ole Miss
|–
Neville Arena
|3/1/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
Rupp Arena
|3/4/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
Reed Arena
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2025
|@ South Carolina
|–
Colonial Life Arena
|2/15/2025
|Mississippi State
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/22/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|–
Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
Neville Arena
|3/1/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|3/5/2025
|Tennessee
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
