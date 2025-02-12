Auburn vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, February 26 Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC) meet the Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN Networks.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Auburn Stat Ole Miss 84.8 Points For 78.3 67.7 Points Against 68.5 48.7% Field Goal % 44.7% 40.0% Opponent Field Goal % 41.6% 37.2% Three Point % 34.9% 30.4% Opponent Three Point % 31.5%

Auburn’s Top Players

The Tigers points, rebounds and assists leader is Johni Broome. He averages 18.1 points per game and adds 10.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The Tigers are led by Miles Kelly from beyond the arc. He makes 2.2 shots from deep per game.

Auburn’s blocks leader is Broome, who records 2.7 per game. Chad Baker-Mazara leads the team averaging 1.3 steals an outing.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

The Rebels leader in scoring is Sean Pedulla with 15.0 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game.

Malik Dia (5.7 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (3.9 assists per game) are the Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists.

Pedulla makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, averaging 2.4 treys per game.

Nobody on Ole Miss grabs more steals than Pedulla (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Dre Davis (1.1 per game).

Auburn Schedule

Ole Miss Schedule

id: