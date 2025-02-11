Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, February 11
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Top-25 teams will be in action across 13 games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena. Looking for against-the-spread picks? See below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 75, Kentucky 74
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 1.6 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 81, Vanderbilt 72
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 9.4 points
- Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 76, Purdue 74
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 1.3 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 77, Mississippi State 74
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 3.1 points
- Pick ATS: Florida (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UCF Knights vs. No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 80, UCF 74
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 6 points
- Pick ATS: UCF (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UCLA Bruins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 77, UCLA 71
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 5.3 points
- Pick ATS: UCLA (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 20 Arizona Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 76, Kansas State 72
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 4.7 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. DePaul Blue Demons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 81, DePaul 65
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 15.2 points
- Pick ATS: DePaul (+18.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, Colorado 64
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 15.9 points
- Pick ATS: Colorado (+16.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 75, Georgia 67
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.5 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Texas 76
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 5.4 points
- Pick ATS: Alabama (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 19 UConn Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Creighton 77, UConn 69
- Projected Favorite: Creighton by 7.7 points
- Pick ATS: Creighton (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana Hoosiers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 80, Indiana 68
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 11.6 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan State (-11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.