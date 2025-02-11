Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, February 11 Published 12:28 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Top-25 teams will be in action across 13 games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena. Looking for against-the-spread picks? See below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 75, Kentucky 74

Tennessee 75, Kentucky 74 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 1.6 points

Tennessee by 1.6 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 81, Vanderbilt 72

Auburn 81, Vanderbilt 72 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 9.4 points

Auburn by 9.4 points Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 76, Purdue 74

Michigan 76, Purdue 74 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 1.3 points

Michigan by 1.3 points Pick ATS: Purdue (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Crisler Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 77, Mississippi State 74

Florida 77, Mississippi State 74 Projected Favorite: Florida by 3.1 points

Florida by 3.1 points Pick ATS: Florida (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights vs. No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 80, UCF 74

Iowa State 80, UCF 74 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 6 points

Iowa State by 6 points Pick ATS: UCF (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UCLA Bruins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 77, UCLA 71

Illinois 77, UCLA 71 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 5.3 points

Illinois by 5.3 points Pick ATS: UCLA (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 20 Arizona Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 76, Kansas State 72

Arizona 76, Kansas State 72 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 4.7 points

Arizona by 4.7 points Pick ATS: Arizona (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. DePaul Blue Demons

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 81, DePaul 65

Marquette 81, DePaul 65 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 15.2 points

Marquette by 15.2 points Pick ATS: DePaul (+18.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, Colorado 64

Kansas 79, Colorado 64 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 15.9 points

Kansas by 15.9 points Pick ATS: Colorado (+16.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 75, Georgia 67

Texas A&M 75, Georgia 67 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.5 points

Texas A&M by 8.5 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Texas 76

Alabama 81, Texas 76 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 5.4 points

Alabama by 5.4 points Pick ATS: Alabama (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 19 UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Creighton 77, UConn 69

Creighton 77, UConn 69 Projected Favorite: Creighton by 7.7 points

Creighton by 7.7 points Pick ATS: Creighton (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 80, Indiana 68

Michigan State 80, Indiana 68 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 11.6 points

Michigan State by 11.6 points Pick ATS: Michigan State (-11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

