Roasted New Potatoes Recipe Published 9:36 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

From Robert St. John

This is a supper staple at the St. John house. On steak night I cook these potatoes.

3 lbs. Red B-size potatoes, quartered

½ cup Extra virgin olive oil

1 TB Kosher salt

½ tsp Fresh ground black pepper

1 tsp Fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Preheat oven to 350.

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Make sure all the potatoes are coated evenly. Transfer to a baking sheet and place in the oven for 1 hour, carefully turning the potatoes with a spatula every 15 minutes.

Serve immediately.