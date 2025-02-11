Roasted New Potatoes Recipe

Published 9:36 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By Staff reports

From Robert St. John

This is a supper staple at the St. John house. On steak night I cook these potatoes.

3 lbs.               Red B-size potatoes, quartered
½ cup              Extra virgin olive oil
1 TB                Kosher salt
½ tsp               Fresh ground black pepper
1 tsp                Fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Preheat oven to 350.

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Make sure all the potatoes are coated evenly. Transfer to a baking sheet and place in the oven for 1 hour, carefully turning the potatoes with a spatula every 15 minutes.

Serve immediately.

More News

Ribeyes, Foxes, with a Side of Zebras

County employees may get Air Evac memberships

Endure and light candles as you go

Feeling like a modern day dinosaur

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow