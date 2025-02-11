Roasted New Potatoes Recipe
Published 9:36 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025
From Robert St. John
This is a supper staple at the St. John house. On steak night I cook these potatoes.
3 lbs. Red B-size potatoes, quartered
½ cup Extra virgin olive oil
1 TB Kosher salt
½ tsp Fresh ground black pepper
1 tsp Fresh rosemary, finely chopped
Preheat oven to 350.
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Make sure all the potatoes are coated evenly. Transfer to a baking sheet and place in the oven for 1 hour, carefully turning the potatoes with a spatula every 15 minutes.
Serve immediately.