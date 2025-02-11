Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 12 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Wednesday’s game that pits the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-13, 0-10 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 12.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus South Carolina. The two teams are expected to go over the 137.5 total.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Line: Ole Miss -4.5

Ole Miss -4.5 Point total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -194, South Carolina +160

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 76, South Carolina 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-4.5)

Ole Miss (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)

Ole Miss has a 14-10-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Carolina, who is 11-12-0 ATS. The Rebels have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Gamecocks games have gone over eight times. The teams score 148.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while South Carolina has gone 5-5 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +237 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They’re putting up 78.3 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and are allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 81st in college basketball.

Ole Miss pulls down 30.7 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball) while conceding 33.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

Ole Miss hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc (122nd in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game while shooting 31.5%.

The Rebels rank 73rd in college basketball by averaging 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 63rd in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 5.9 turnovers per game, committing 8.4 (first in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (26th in college basketball).

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks put up 69.9 points per game (287th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per outing (115th in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential.

The 31.9 rebounds per game South Carolina accumulates rank 200th in college basketball, 2.2 more than the 29.7 its opponents record.

South Carolina makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.5. It shoots 32.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.4%.

South Carolina has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 12.1 (256th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (285th in college basketball).

