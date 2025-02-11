NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 12
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 12
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Magic -11.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 7.5 points)
- Total: 206.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (214.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Celtics -8.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.9 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -9.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 10.3 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Knicks -7.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 9.4 points)
- Total: 240.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.1 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Timberwolves -6.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.7 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Rockets -5.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 10.2 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -5.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
