NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 12

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 12

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Magic -11.5

Magic -11.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 7.5 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 7.5 points) Total: 206.5 points

206.5 points Total Pick: Over (214.2 total projected points)

Over (214.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Celtics -8.5

Celtics -8.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.9 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.9 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)

Over (226.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -9.5

Pacers -9.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 10.3 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 10.3 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)

Over (230.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN

MNMT and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet

FDSOH and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Knicks -7.5

Knicks -7.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 9.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 9.4 points) Total: 240.5 points

240.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.1 total projected points)

Over (232.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Pistons -4.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.1 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 1.1 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)

Over (231.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.1 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 17.1 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)

Over (221.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSUN

FDSOK and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves -6.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.7 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.7 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.3 total projected points)

Over (223.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW

FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Rockets -5.5

Rockets -5.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 10.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 10.2 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)

Over (224.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and AZFamily

SCHN and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA

KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers -7.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)

Over (228.3 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

SportsNet LA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -5.5

Warriors -5.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSE

KTLA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

