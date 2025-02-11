How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 12
Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Ranked squads will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in four games, including the St. John’s Red Storm squaring off against the UConn Huskies.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Wisconsin Badgers at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. John’s Red Storm at No. 5 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SNY
Arizona Wildcats at No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowgirls
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
