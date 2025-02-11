How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 12

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 12

Ranked squads will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in four games, including the St. John’s Red Storm squaring off against the UConn Huskies.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at Cincinnati Bearcats

St. John’s Red Storm at No. 5 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Arizona Wildcats at No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

