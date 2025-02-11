How to Watch the NBA Today, February 12 Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Today’s NBA slate has 15 exciting matchups in store. Among them is the Miami Heat facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 12

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN

MNMT and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet

FDSOH and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSUN

FDSOK and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW

FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and AZFamily

SCHN and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA

KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

SportsNet LA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSE

KTLA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

