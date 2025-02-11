How to Watch the NBA Today, February 12
Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Today’s NBA slate has 15 exciting matchups in store. Among them is the Miami Heat facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – February 12
Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: