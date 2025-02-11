How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 12 Published 8:43 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Five games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

