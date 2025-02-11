College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 11 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

The Tuesday college basketball schedule in the AAC has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Rice Owls, and we have picks against the spread available for you in this article.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: East Carolina +2 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at East Carolina Pirates

UAB Blazers at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -2

UAB -2 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: North Texas -6 vs. Rice

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Rice Owls

North Texas Mean Green at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 6.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 6.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -6

North Texas -6 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

