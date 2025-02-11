Clippers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – February 12 Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025

As they get ready to meet the Los Angeles Clippers (29-23) on Wednesday, February 12 at Intuit Dome, with the opening tip at 10:30 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Clippers have listed one injured player.

The Clippers enter this matchup following a 130-110 victory against the Jazz on Saturday. Norman Powell totaled 26 points, one rebound and three assists for the Clippers.

The Grizzlies’ last outing on Saturday ended in a 125-112 loss to the Thunder. Desmond Bane’s team-leading 20 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Day-To-Day Personal 10.0 2.8 2.0

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4.0 1.7 1.6 Johnny Davis SG Out Not Injury Related 2.4 1.1 0.3 Marvin Bagley III PF Out Knee 4.9 2.9 0.4

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV: KTLA and FDSSE

KTLA and FDSSE

id: