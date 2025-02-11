Clippers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – February 12
Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025
As they get ready to meet the Los Angeles Clippers (29-23) on Wednesday, February 12 at Intuit Dome, with the opening tip at 10:30 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Clippers have listed one injured player.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Clippers enter this matchup following a 130-110 victory against the Jazz on Saturday. Norman Powell totaled 26 points, one rebound and three assists for the Clippers.
The Grizzlies’ last outing on Saturday ended in a 125-112 loss to the Thunder. Desmond Bane’s team-leading 20 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Personal
|10.0
|2.8
|2.0
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|4.0
|1.7
|1.6
|Johnny Davis
|SG
|Out
|Not Injury Related
|2.4
|1.1
|0.3
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|4.9
|2.9
|0.4
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV: KTLA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.