Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, February 10

Published 12:28 am Monday, February 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Monday, February 10

Monday’s college basketball schedule includes one game featuring a ranked team in play. That matchup? The Baylor Bears taking on the Houston Cougars. Keep reading for ATS picks for each matchup.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 5 Houston Cougars vs. Baylor Bears

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Houston 76, Baylor 65
  • Projected Favorite: Houston by 10.1 points
  • Pick ATS: Houston (-9.5)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on the Houston-Baylor spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Fertitta Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 10

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 10

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 10

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 10

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 9

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 9

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 9

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 9

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow