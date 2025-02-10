Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – February 11

Published 5:39 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (26-26), which currently has five players listed, as the Suns prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17, three injured players) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Suns enter this game after a 122-105 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday. Devin Booker totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Suns.

The Grizzlies head into this matchup after a 125-112 loss to the Thunder on Saturday. The Grizzlies got a team-best 20 points from Desmond Bane in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Vasilije Micic PG Day-To-Day Trade Pending 7.5 2.4 3.5
Kevin Durant SF Day-To-Day Ankle 26.9 6.1 4.2
Grayson Allen SG Day-To-Day Knee 11.1 3.5 2
Bradley Beal SG Day-To-Day Toe 17.4 3.4 3.4
Cody Martin SF Out Trade Pending 7.8 4.5 2.3

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Johnny Davis SG Day-To-Day Not Injury Related 2.4 1.1 0.3
Marvin Bagley III PF Day-To-Day Knee 4.9 2.9 0.4
Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT, truTV, and MAX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

