Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – February 11 Published 5:39 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (26-26), which currently has five players listed, as the Suns prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17, three injured players) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Email newsletter signup

The Suns enter this game after a 122-105 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday. Devin Booker totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Suns.

The Grizzlies head into this matchup after a 125-112 loss to the Thunder on Saturday. The Grizzlies got a team-best 20 points from Desmond Bane in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vasilije Micic PG Day-To-Day Trade Pending 7.5 2.4 3.5 Kevin Durant SF Day-To-Day Ankle 26.9 6.1 4.2 Grayson Allen SG Day-To-Day Knee 11.1 3.5 2 Bradley Beal SG Day-To-Day Toe 17.4 3.4 3.4 Cody Martin SF Out Trade Pending 7.8 4.5 2.3

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Johnny Davis SG Day-To-Day Not Injury Related 2.4 1.1 0.3 Marvin Bagley III PF Day-To-Day Knee 4.9 2.9 0.4 Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: