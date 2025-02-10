Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – February 11
Published 5:39 pm Monday, February 10, 2025
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (26-26), which currently has five players listed, as the Suns prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17, three injured players) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Email newsletter signup
The Suns enter this game after a 122-105 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday. Devin Booker totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Suns.
The Grizzlies head into this matchup after a 125-112 loss to the Thunder on Saturday. The Grizzlies got a team-best 20 points from Desmond Bane in the loss.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vasilije Micic
|PG
|Day-To-Day
|Trade Pending
|7.5
|2.4
|3.5
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Day-To-Day
|Ankle
|26.9
|6.1
|4.2
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Knee
|11.1
|3.5
|2
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Toe
|17.4
|3.4
|3.4
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Trade Pending
|7.8
|4.5
|2.3
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Johnny Davis
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Not Injury Related
|2.4
|1.1
|0.3
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Day-To-Day
|Knee
|4.9
|2.9
|0.4
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|4
|1.7
|1.6
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.