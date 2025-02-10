Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 10 Published 1:46 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday’s contest between the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (19-2) and the Ole Miss Rebels (15-7) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Kentucky taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.

Based on our computer prediction, Kentucky should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to go over the total.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction:

Kentucky 68, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+3.5)

Kentucky (+3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.7

Ole Miss has put together a 13-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Kentucky is 10-6-0. The Rebels are 8-11-0 and the Wildcats are 9-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the last 10 games, Ole Miss has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Kentucky has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 22.1 points per game (scoring 76.6 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while allowing 54.5 per outing to rank 13th in college basketball) and have a +486 scoring differential overall.

Ole Miss wins the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. It collects 33.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 117th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.2 per contest.

Ole Miss knocks down 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 5.2 (260th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 3.9.

The Rebels’ 95 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 33rd in college basketball, and the 67.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in college basketball.

Ole Miss has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (53rd in college basketball play), 7.4 fewer than the 20.7 it forces on average (13th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 79.1 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 61.1 per outing (106th in college basketball). They have a +377 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game.

Kentucky prevails in the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It grabs 36.1 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 31.1.

Kentucky makes 9 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball), 3.9 more than its opponents.

Kentucky forces 13.2 turnovers per game (310th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (29th in college basketball).

