NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 11 Published 9:26 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Today’s NBA lineup includes top teams in play. Among the contests is the New York Knicks taking on the Indiana Pacers.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 11

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: 76ers -8.5

76ers -8.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)

Over (225 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -1.5

Knicks -1.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.2 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 0.2 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: TNT, MSG, truTV, and MAX

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Pistons -4.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.1 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 1.1 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)

Over (231.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5

Grizzlies -4.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 244.5 points

244.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.6 total projected points)

Over (233.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

