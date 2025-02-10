NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Suns Picks for February 11 Published 11:39 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (26-26) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX.

Want to gain an edge on Tuesday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) right here.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Suns Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4.5)

Memphis has 34 wins in 52 games against the spread this season.

Phoenix has 19 wins in 52 games against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies are 16-8 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

The Suns have two wins ATS (2-9) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Pick OU:

Under (244.5)





The Grizzlies’ 52 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 244.5 points 19 times.

Suns games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 244.5 points in nine of 52 outings.

The average total in Memphis’ contests this year is 234.6, 9.9 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Phoenix’s games this season have had an average of 227.6 points, 16.9 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Grizzlies score the third-most points in the league this season, while the Suns’ offense puts up the 17th-most.

This matchup features the NBA’s 18th-ranked (Suns) and 19th-ranked (Grizzlies) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-185)

This season, the Grizzlies have won 27 out of the 34 games, or 79.4%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Suns have been victorious in four, or 21.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won 18 of its 23 games, or 78.3%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

Phoenix has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

