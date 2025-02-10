Published 3:07 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Maxine M. Thaggard, 86 formerly of Batesville, and residing in Waterloo, IL since 2012, died Feb. 5, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born March 27, 1938, in Batesville. She married James Franklin “Frank” Thaggard on December 14, 1969, and they shared 26 beautiful years together.

Funeral services were held on Monday, February 10, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Maxine was laid to rest next to her husband, Frank, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Maxine is survived by her son & daughter in law, Paul & Kim Thaggard, Grandchildren Lindsey (Jim) Faulkner, Mallory Bolen, Madison (Caleb) Straub, Noah (Emma) Thaggard, Olivia (Paul) Town; Great Grandchildren Ryan, Rylee & Rhett Faulkner, Layton & Weston Bolen, Charlyn & Molly Jo Straub, Tate Thaggard and 2 more on the way; Brother In Law Tom Thaggard; Nieces Barbara Creasy & Beverly Wiener and many many beloved friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband James F. “Frank” Thaggard, parents Ernest & Ella Milam; Brother & Sister in law Alton & Maxine Milam; Brothers & Sisters in law Howard Thaggard, Rusty Thaggard, George “Goat” Thaggard, Winna & Fred Davis, & Mary Thaggard.

She lived a beautiful & Intentional Life. Her church life was central to her being. From Curtis Union Baptist Church in Curtis Station, to her current home at First Baptist Church of Waterloo, IL. Maxine was a devoted and faithful part of her church. She also spent 15 years working with Reach to Recovery and was a dedicated teacher for 30 years in Mississippi for which she received numerous awards and recognitions. Above all else, her biggest and most meaningful accomplishments were her faith in Jesus Christ and her family & Friends.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: First Baptist Church in Waterloo, IL or Reach to Recovery.